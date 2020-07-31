Carbondale police investigating after home, vehicle hit by gunfire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were hit by gunfire.
Officers were called to the area of East Oak Street and North Gum Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 for a report of shots fired.
They say an unknown suspect fired shots and witnesses reported seeing a black sport utility vehicle speeding away eastbound in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. According to the witnesses, the vehicle stopped in the road and a man wearing a black shirt and black shorts and carrying a long, black gun got out and ran away. They said the vehicle then left in an unknown direction.
The driver was described as having short, black hair and wearing a burgundy-colored shirt.
During the investigation, officers found a home in the 400 block of North Robert A. Stalls and a vehicle in the 400 block of East Ashley Street with multiple bullet strikes.
Police say there were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.