Carbondale ordinance requires face coverings in public

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In response to the recent tide of new coronavirus cases in Jackson County, on July 30, the City Council unanimously approved an ordinance requiring face masks in all public places within Carbondale city limits.
All people within Carbondale who are engaging in “activity outside of their residence, while other people are present, shall wear protective face coverings when it’s not possible to maintain 6′ social distance from others.”
The Council approved the measure in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of the community.
The mask requirement will be in effect until the State of Illinois enters Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, unless repealed sooner by the City.
