Cape Girardeau police say juvenile shot pellet gun at home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after they say a juvenile fired a pellet gun at a home, hitting another juvenile in the back.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Morgan Oak around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 for a report of multiple shots fired into a home from a moving vehicle.
He said a juvenile was hit in the back by something when he stepped out of the house to see what was happening.
Police on scene determined pellets had been fired from a pellet gun. They said they have information on a juvenile suspect who shot the pellet gun, and it is still being investigated.
According to Hann, there was property damage. He said the juvenile that was hit by the pellets refused medical treatment.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.