Cape Girardeau Health Center gives update on mask mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County’s mask mandate went into effect July 13, and since then, cases have decreased according to Health Director, Jane Wernsman.
“I think we’ve made a new beginning, and we’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to stop the transmission of the virus,” Wernsman said.
Cape Girardeau County recorded 66 new cases in the last week, according to the latest numbers from the health center.
She said they are seeing a decrease in cases. “Beginning of July, we saw an increase of 57 cases in a one-week time period. That following week around July 9th and at the time we were implementing things we saw 115 new cases in one-week time frame.”
Now the county is below the state’s positivity rate.
Wernsman said there are a lot of factors, but the mask mandate is making an impact.
The President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce, John Mehner said masks play a key role in helping the local economy.
“We want to make sure that our restaurants and bars and our retail establishments remain open,” Mehner said.
Port Cape owner, Doc Cain, is looking forward to having a full restaurant again.
“I think anything we can do to get us out of this mess, we need to try and do,” Cain said.
“We’ll remain hopeful,” Wernsman said.
Right now, there’s no expiration date for Cape Girardeau County’s mask mandate.
