Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
One case is in Franklin County, 13 are in Williamson County.
There have been a total of 312 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 118 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 5 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.
