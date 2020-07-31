Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Smith | July 31, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 3:03 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

One case is in Franklin County, 13 are in Williamson County.

There have been a total of 312 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 118 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 5 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.

