Three Rivers College announces fall semester return to class plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College will alter its Fall 2020 calendar as part of its Return to Class Plan.
Classes will resume on August 17.
“Over the past weeks the College has worked closely with our medical advisors to develop a plan that allows a safe and sensible return for the Fall 2020 semester, said Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College.
The Fall schedule will be adjusted so students and faculty will not return to classrooms after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Because of the travel that normally occurs during the holiday period, the medical professionals we consulted believed we would stand a significant threat of a rapid increase in cases during what was originally scheduled to be the final exam period,” Payne said.
Labor Day and Fall Break holidays are canceled.
November 24 is the last day of instruction for the Fall semester.
Final exams will be given face-to-face on the last day of instruction for each class or virtually during the final exam period November 30 to December 3, 2020.
Winter Session will begin on December 10, 2020, one week earlier than previously scheduled, and will end January 8 as previously scheduled.
The Return to Class Plan also includes requiring face coverings to be worn by faculty, staff, students, and visitors while inside TRC facilities (with a few exceptions including in apartments in Housing and for those alone in offices) and outdoors if the recommended six feet social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Social distancing is often not possible in classrooms and crowded hallways, for instance,” said Payne. “We have been consulting with local health officials, and all recommend face coverings when social distancing is not possible.”
