Southern Seven Health Department reports 11 new COVID-19 recoveries

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 11 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 299 total residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Massac County.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 495 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms a total of 7,883 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of July 24.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
