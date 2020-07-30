Scattered storms continue tomorrow.

We will see another round of showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow across the Heartland. It appears the greatest concentration will be across the southern half of the Heartland. A few storms could be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Saturday an area of low pressure will develop early in northern Arkansas and move northeast across our southern counties. Along and south of this low we could see a few strong storms. To the north of the low will well see scattered showers and cooler temperatures.