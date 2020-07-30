Scattered storms continue tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area as a disturbance moves through the area. Most of this activity will exit the area around midnight. It will remain warm and muggy this evening with readings cooling mainly in the middle to upper 70s by midnight.
We will see another round of showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow across the Heartland. It appears the greatest concentration will be across the southern half of the Heartland. A few storms could be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Saturday an area of low pressure will develop early in northern Arkansas and move northeast across our southern counties. Along and south of this low we could see a few strong storms. To the north of the low will well see scattered showers and cooler temperatures.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s.
We will see another chance of storms on Monday as a cold front moves into the area. Behind this front we will see well below average temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows getting down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
