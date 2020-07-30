One City Work Life Graduation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A local non-profit that helps people overcome personal obstacles held a commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon. Graduates finished a 7-week program, centered around faith and personal growth. But, due to the corona virus pandemic, one city hosted a smaller work life class with only four graduates.
Student Heaven Marsh is excited because one day before graduating from the program, she’s already gained employment.
“Well, thanks to one city I actually have a job now. I just got hired yesterday at Rhodes 101.”
She says completing the work life program has helped her sharpen her personal skillset.
“They taught me the keys to speaking and listening, good communication skills for interviews and stuff like that”
Work Life Coordinator Joy Vinson says, she enjoys giving back to the students.
“The best thing about our program is that our graduates get us, for the rest of our lives.”
She also says the work life class prepares the students for life-long success.
“We start with Gods creation and we come all the way to where we need to sometimes make changes in our lives.”
Marsh says, the personal changes she has made during the program, has definitely made her, a better person.
“Before the program, I was in a really dark place. I’m was at FCC so thanks to this program they honestly saved my life. They helped me believe in my higher power. And help me have confidence and believe in myself.”
For more information on how you can apply to be a part of the next One City Work Life class, go to https://onecityunite.org/
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.