12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 30.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his teen’s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his teen’s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 70′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive
They are all in isolation at home.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 473.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.