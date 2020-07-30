Marion, Ill. high school football activities suspended due to COVID-19 case

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion High School football activities were suspended due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the program.
MHS Athletics made the announcement on Wednesday, July 30.
Also on Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association Board announced changes to sports programs, pushing football, boy’s soccer and girl’s volleyball to the spring season.
Schools that do not have a girl’s volleyball or football team may have girl’s softball and boy’s baseball seasons in spring instead of summer.
