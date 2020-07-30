Man arrested in connection to Mt. Vernon, Ill. shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after two people were shot.
Alvin C. Smallwood, 44, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.
According to Mt. Vernon police, they received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 reporting gunshots fired and a person on the ground in the 2800 block of College.
When officers arrived, they say they found two people had been hit by gunfire and taken from the scene by personal vehicles. Both were then taken to area hospitals for treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries.
During the investigation, officers arrested Smallwood, who lives in the 2800 block of College. They got a search warrant for his home, and during the search, they say they found a gun and additional evidence.
