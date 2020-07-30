Ice Cream Factory gives free ice cream across Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ice Cream Factory is giving out free ice cream across the entire state of Missouri.
In 14 days, they are going to travel to 134 cities.
Owner Shannon Imler and two employees travel on their own, stay at each location for about 30 minutes and then pack up and move on.
Why? Well, they decided that it was just a good time to do something to make people happy.
“Kids and families don’t have a whole lot to look forward to, so we’re using this as an opportunity to spread good news and give out ice cream to everyone in the state of Missouri,” Shannon said.
The team of managers got together to create an itinerary and looked at all the major routes throughout the state of Missouri, along with small towns and cities along the way.
They hope that this is something that children and families will hold on to for the rest of the year, and as a lifelong memory.
You can follow their journey and find out where they are going next on Facebook Happiness Tour 2020 and snapchat @HappinessTour20
