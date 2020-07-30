Humane Society of Southeast Missouri rescues puppies after owners die

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri rescued four dogs and four puppies after their owners had died.
The dogs were left on their own. Several dogs disappeared into the woods, and the society could not catch them.
The dogs were not used to strangers and the area around the home was in disarray, making the terrain hard to navigate.
Volunteers who were familiar with the property and came out and helped the society.
They are continuing their efforts to catch the dogs.
