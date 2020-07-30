Heavy Rain and Storms This Morning

There is a flash flood watch for the Heartland through tonight. Heavy rain and storms moving through during the morning today. Flooding in localized areas is possible and low visibility under areas of heavy downpours will be expected. Plan for extra time driving this morning. Temperatures will stay cooler due to cloud cover and precipitation. High temps will be in the mid 80s. There will be a short break in rain/storms during the early afternoon before more will show up by the late afternoon and early evening. The potential for flash flooding is an impact during this time with additional rainfall across areas that already sees rain this morning.