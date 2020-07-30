Gov. Pritzker in Peoria, LaSalle Co. to discuss COVID-19 response

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will be Peoria and LaSalle County to discuss the COVID-19 response with area leaders.
He will be at the Peoria County Health Department at 11 a.m. and in LaSalle County at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 29, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 18 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 175,124 cases, including 7,462 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Tuesday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
