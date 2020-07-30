Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens calls out state leadership for not stopping the violence

“I’m not weighing in on politics. I’m weighing in on the tragedy. These were two great kids. They were 20 and 21 years old. And they were gunned down, in daylight, at one of the busiest corners in the city of St. Louis.” Greitens tells me he’s met with the young men’s families. “At a time with a loss like that, they just needed a hug. And they needed to that people were interested in their boys.” and Greitens says that increase in violence reaches well beyond the St. Louis city limits. “Not only lives are being lost, but businesses are leaving the state. That affects all of us. I know, because I hear from them literally every day, that the people of Southeast Missouri are so frustrated by the cowardice of our politicians who refuse to stand up and support our law enforcement officers.” Do you think governor parson is doing enough right now to support law enforcement? I asked.