First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

The two main weather stories for the short-term are the continued chance (or likelihood) of heavy downpours….and the upcoming cooling (and de-humidifying) trend. Periods of showers and thunderstorms look to continue at least into Saturday as an unusually strong upper trough digs into the area from the northwest. Activity looks more scattered this evening and overnight….but looks to become heavier again Friday into Saturday.
With the upper trough moving in, and a cold front slowly sinking south of the area….temps will be quite a bit below average from about Friday thru the middle of next week. Dew points should decrease a bit as well, especially over the weekend and into early next week. Once it finally dries out, this should make for some unusually pleasant summer weather from about Sunday thru Thursday of next week.
