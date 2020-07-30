First Alert Thursday Afternoon Outlook

A wet (but gradually cooler) pattern is on the menu for the next few days. The immediate concern for this afternoon through about Saturday morning is excessive rainfall…with more waves of heavy downpours possible. The rest of today is looking more ‘scattered’ as we’ll be in-between systems….although with lots of moisture available even isolated storms could produce heavy rain. Another stronger system will be moving through on Friday with more heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Showers could linger into Saturday morning but after that things should begin to slowly wind down, although small rain chances could linger into early next week.