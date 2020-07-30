First Alert Thursday Afternoon Outlook

A wet (but gradually cooler) pattern is on the menu for the next few days. The immediate concern for this afternoon through about Saturday morning is excessive rainfall…with more waves of heavy downpours possible. The rest of today is looking more ‘scattered’ as we’ll be in-between systems….although with lots of moisture available even isolated storms could produce heavy rain. Another stronger system will be moving through on Friday with more heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Showers could linger into Saturday morning but after that things should begin to slowly wind down, although small rain chances could linger into early next week.
Temperatures and dew points/humidity will be trending down for the next several days as an unusual summer upper trough sets up shop over the mid-Mississippi Valley. Highs from Friday through much of next week should remain in the low to mid 80s…with dew points dropping into the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s. The middle of next week looks quite pleasant for early August, with warm but not terribly humid conditions and comfortable nights.
