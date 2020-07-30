First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding

(KFVS) - The Heartland is under a flash flood watch through tonight.
Lisa Michaels says heavy rain and storms will move through during the morning.
Flooding in localized areas is possible and low visibility under areas of heavy downpours will be expected. Plan for extra time driving this morning.
Temperatures will stay cooler due to cloud cover and precipitation. High temps will be in the mid-80s.
There will be a short break in the rain and storms during the early afternoon before more will show up by the late afternoon and early evening. The potential for flash flooding is an impact during this time with additional rainfall across areas that will already see rain this morning.
The rest of the week and into the weekend will be wet, but we are looking drier next week. In addition, as a frontal system moves through this weekend, cooler temperatures in the 80s stick with us as we enter August. The dew points will be lower, so it won’t be as humid.
