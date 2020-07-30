Communications director at Southeast Mo. State University to retire after 29 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The longtime communications director at Southeast Missouri State University will retire July 31.
Ann Hayes joined Southeast in March 1991 as the news bureau director.
In December 2017, Hayes was named director of University Communications, joining the Office of the President and served as a member of the University President’s Executive Staff.
She served five university presidents. As a spokesperson for the University, she managed crisis and emergency communications, and was the University’s liaison with radio, television, print and online media throughout the region.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal reception to honor Hayes. However, you can drop off any cards or other appreciation at the President’s Office, located in Academic Hall Room 141, or by mail to One University Plaza, MS 3300.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.