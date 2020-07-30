Bi-County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
Five residents are from Franklin County, and eight residents are from Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 297 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 117 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 5 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
175 residents have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.