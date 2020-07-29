Workforce Holds Drive Thru Job Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Southeast Missouri state university and workforce development are working together to host a drive-through career fair on Thursday.
It will be in the Show Me Center parking lot. Event Coordinator June O’Dell says getting a job is just as important as practicing social distancing, and keeping you safe.
“I know it’s calling for rain, but you don’t have to get out of your car. You can drive by, we will hand you a packet of information for 20 plus employees that have job openings that are looking for people right now.”
O’Dell says there’s employers looking to hire from the medical field, manufacturing, and case management to name a few. She says, if you can’t make the hiring event, she says you can stop by the office at a later date, to pick up an employment packet.
The workforce development job fair takes place from 4 pm to 6 pm Thursday afternoon, at the show me center parking lot.
