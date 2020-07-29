Sunflower field brings joy in southeast Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s sunflower season and there’s a gorgeous array in the Heartland.
Lowery Acres is 100 acres of farmland on County Road 283 just outside Puxico.
It has been around for decades, but land owners say this is the first time they’ve planted sunflowers.
“This year, somebody approached us about growing sunflowers for a bird feed operation, so we decided to take a chance on it and jump out and grow something new, you know,” the owner said. “And people were kind of interested in taking pictures of them, and it’s really turned into something pretty this year.”
They are inviting people to come and take pictures of the sea of sunflowers. However, if you’re a professional photographer, the owner said there is a charge.
