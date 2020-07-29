S7HD reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported three new COVID-19 cases in their region on July 29.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Union County: Two females in their 40s and one male in his 50s
The health department also reported four more recoveries.
Currently, there are 288 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 494 cases of COVID-19.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
