Scattered storms with locally heavy rain possible through the end of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. A warm front will move north across the area today allowing for scattered showers and storms to develop later this afternoon. We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather but heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning will occur with the strongest storms. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 80s.
Scattered storms will continue across the Heartland during the overnight hours. We will see scattered storms off and on throughout the day Thursday as well. Once again the severe weather threat at this time appears low but we could see a risk of low lying flooding with some areas receiving up to three inches of rain.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s far north to the middle 80s south.
We will see a good chance of storms on Friday into early Saturday. We may see a break in the rain late Saturday but more scattered showers will develop with a front Sunday into Monday. Temperatures next week will be rather pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.