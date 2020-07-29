Scattered heavy rain expected overnight into Thursday

More showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding through the day on Thursday. Officially there are flash flood watches for our northwestern counties in southeast Missouri, but more could be added. Temperatures will be held way below average because of the rainfall from now through the weekend. Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the rest of the week. It is looking promising that we will start to see some drier weather early next week, AND be able to keep the nicer, cooler temperatures around too.