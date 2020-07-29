Riot at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

PACIFIC, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Karen Pojmann, Communications Director of the Missouri Department of Corrections, a disturbance occurred at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center Tuesday night.
On July 28 around 5 p.m., after two offenders causing a disruption were restrained, residents of a housing wing staged a protest and attempted to create a barrier, preventing additional staff from responding.
The crowd of offenders eventually dispersed and returned to their housing unit, where they refused to comply with staff instructions and declined to enter their cells.
The unrest spread to three other housing wings, where some offenders engaged in fights with one another or damaged property.
Trained Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT) deployed from Farmington Correctional Center and Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center assisted MECC CERT members in returning offenders to their cells.
No staff or offender injuries were reported.
