Paducah police investigate North 7th street shooting; searching for suspect

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for William R. Moore, 20, of South 25th Street in contention to a 3:30 p.m. shooting in the 700 block of North 7th Street.
The victim, Tyreik Simmons, was shot in the head.
He was taken to a local hospital and is being transferred to an out-of-state hospital in reported critical condition.
Detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
