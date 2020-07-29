Mo. special session to resume

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri lawmakers will be back to work on Wednesday for the special session on violent crime in the state.
All of Governor Mike Parson’s law enforcement priorities have been rolled into a single bill, Senate Bill 1.
With murder up by one-third in the state’s two largest cities, a Senate committee hit hard on the proposed witness protection fund, money for hotel rooms and other pre-trial security for violent crime witnesses too scared to come forward otherwise.
Another portion of the bill would allow officers in the St. Louis Police Department to live outside the city limits.
Advocates say officers must have a living environment away from the people they arrest, a place to decompress.
The full Senate will not return to the Capitol until after the election on Tuesday to vote on the bill. The House will not return until the following week.
