Missing Ill. man believed to be in danger

LOMBARD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 44-year-old man.
Police say Xianhui Su is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen in the area of Finley and Butterfield in Downers Grove, Ill. and may be enroute to Los Angeles, Calif. He was driving a brown 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate AY92018.
According to police, Su has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lombard Police Department at 630-873-4400 or 911.
