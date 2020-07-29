Local musician impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Not being able to hear live music is one of the many casualties of the pandemic.
Many performers are finding innovative ways to make music - from Facebook performances to smaller, personalized crowds.
Logan Chapman is based out of Cape Girardeau. He said when the stay at home order went into effect, he played his music in the streets of Downtown Cape Girardeau since many bars, restaurants and private parties weren’t looking for musicians.
“I found that traveling to southern Illinois, they’re not as bad as what we are right now as far as their cases, so I play over there quite a bit, that’s actually where most of my income comes from,” he said.
He's seen an increase in the tips he's getting since the pandemic started and he's thankful for that since he is a full-time musician.
Chapman sets up his shows a month in advance to try to stay busy during this time.
