KHSAA decides to move forward with fall sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved a plan to leave fall sports in the fall.
Official fall practice will begin on August 24 in Cross Country, Field Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball, and Football, with the first date of competition set for September 11 for Football and September 7 for the remaining fall sports.
Seventeen members voted in favor and one member abstained
“Our board strongly believes in the tremendous psychological advantages formed through the relationships between our student-athletes and their school coaches and school personnel, as well as the strong community values surrounding interscholastic, education-based athletics,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “College and professional sports are great, but our unique opportunity to build relationships with our neighbors within one state is not one we take for granted.”
Competitive Cheer and Dance were also approved to begin official practice on August 24 with a strong recommendation that all activity be held outdoors where safety equipment and conditions will permit.
All approved fall sports will be restricted to 7.5 hours of practice during the first week, with full practice allowances beginning Monday, August 31.
KHSAA staff will produce a specific calendar for football acclimation and preparation for the first competition week.
The Board approved adjustments to the postseason format in Soccer and the schedule in Football, moving the start of the Soccer postseason to October 12 in order to condense the first three rounds into two weeks.
Each round of the Football postseason was pushed back a week, with the first round games now scheduled for November 13-14 and the finals set for December 11-12.
Football teams have the option to add an additional regular-season contest Nov. 6-7 for a maximum of nine regular-season games.
The Board also implemented several restrictions in an effort to address social distancing and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until further revised, the KHSAA will not approve member school participation in any event where NFHS sanctioning is required.
In addition, participation in non-NFHS sanctioned events in the team sports of Baseball, Basketball, Field Hockey, Soccer, Softball and Volleyball will be restricted to no more than eight teams until further notice.
