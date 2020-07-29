Improvement projects at Transient Boat Dock and Noble Park Tennis Courts

PADUCAH, Ky (KFVS) - The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department wants the public to be aware of two improvement projects that will affect accessibility to the Transient Boat Dock and the parking area at the Noble Park Tennis Courts.
A contractor working for the City of Paducah is completing repairs to the boat tie-offs and the wooden fascia boards at the Transient Boat Dock.
Effective July 29 and through next week, the dock will be closed to pedestrian traffic.
The dock has been closed to boaters for the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Noble Park Tennis Courts, city crews are removing old concrete sidewalk sections and preparing the facility for new concrete sidewalks and a paved parking area.
This project will take several weeks.
During that time, the Tennis Courts will remain open; however, there may be parking interruptions.
Please use caution when walking to and from the courts due to the construction project.
For more information about the City of Paducah parks, visit www.paducahky.gov.
