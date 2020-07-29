IHSA moves football, boy’s soccer, girl’s volleyball to spring semester

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - As Illinois moves through the phases of their COVID-19 recovery plan, some high school contact sports will not be available in the fall.
The IHSA Board has modified their 2020-2021 calendar to allow contact sports, such as football, boy’s soccer, and girl’s volleyball, a shortened season in the spring semester.
The spring seasons can start March 1, except football. Football can began on March 5.
For the football season, schools should anticipate a seven game regular season followed by a regional post season, at least.
Schools are limited to a max of two contests per week. No tournaments or events with more than three teams is allowed.
Football is allowed one game a week.
Crowds are subject to IDPH guidelines and the state series is to be announced.
Schools that do not have a girl’s volleyball or football team may have girl’s softball and boy’s baseball seasons in spring instead of summer.
