IHSA moves football, boy’s soccer, girl’s volleyball to spring semester
Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Ashley Smith | July 29, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 3:39 PM

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - As Illinois moves through the phases of their COVID-19 recovery plan, some high school contact sports will not be available in the fall.

The IHSA Board has modified their 2020-2021 calendar to allow contact sports, such as football, boy’s soccer, and girl’s volleyball, a shortened season in the spring semester.

The spring seasons can start March 1, except football. Football can began on March 5.

For the football season, schools should anticipate a seven game regular season followed by a regional post season, at least.

Schools are limited to a max of two contests per week. No tournaments or events with more than three teams is allowed.

Football is allowed one game a week.

Crowds are subject to IDPH guidelines and the state series is to be announced.

Schools that do not have a girl’s volleyball or football team may have girl’s softball and boy’s baseball seasons in spring instead of summer.

