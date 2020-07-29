Heartland musician starts a series to share music and history

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 restrictions cancel concerts around the Heartland, one musician found a new way to share some tunes and history.
“It’s just second nature when you’re in music. That’s something that you do. You share what you do,” said Steve Schaffner.
Schaffner started a series on Youtube called “Fiddlin’ Around Cape Girardeau” to keep performing during the pandemic.
“With COVID, all live gigs have pretty much been shut down. We’re not doing anything with the Paducah Symphony or the Southeast Missouri Symphony,” he said.
In his series, he highlights different historical sites around Cape Girardeau.
“We have an abundance of historical sites. One of the things that makes Cape great,” he said.
Schaffner said people visiting from across the country ask about the places he shows, places locals drive by every day.
“Most of these places I’ve known cause I’ve spent most of my life here,” said Schaffner. “I just think they look cool. A lot of them have to do with some connection that I’ve had.”
While the fiddlin’ sites aren’t his usual venues, the virtual performances bring him joy during the pandemic.
“Normally I’d be working on stuff for next symphony season, I’ve been working on Irish fiddle tunes. So, just went off in a different direction,” he said.
You can find all of Schaffner’s videos here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.