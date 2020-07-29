Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at noon

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update at noon on Wednesday, July 29.
The briefing will be in the James R. Thompson Center.
On Tuesday, July 28, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 30 additional deaths.
One of the new deaths reported on Tuesday was a man in his 70s from Williamson County.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is 173,731, including 7,446 total deaths.
As of Monday night, the health department reported 1,383 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 2,570,465 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
