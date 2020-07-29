LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

Gov. Beshear will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
By Amber Ruch | July 29, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 3:02 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Beshear will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

As of 4 p.m. July 28, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 28,126 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 532 of which were newly reported Tuesday.

Twenty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including a 2-month-old girl from Madison County and a 7-month-old boy from Graves County.

Beshear also reported 10 new deaths, raising the total to 719 Kentuckians.

