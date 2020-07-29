First Alert: Foggy, cooler morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fog will be possible across the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says it may be dense in some areas that received rain.
Temperatures will be cooler, in the mid-60s north and mid-70s south.
The Heartland will be mainly dry for the early morning, but in the mid- to late-morning, isolated rain/storms will develop. Scattered storms look to stay with us through today producing very heavy rain and lightning.
High temps today will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Rain/storm chances increase tonight through the end of the week. Areas in the Heartland could accumulate another 3 inches.
Next week, we are looking at drier weather and still keeping the cool temperatures around.
