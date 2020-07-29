Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on July 29 of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One male, in his 40s, case status in progress
- One male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
White County
- One female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 87 lab confirmed positives, including one death.
White County has had a total of 54 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 42 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
