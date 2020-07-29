Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 29, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:20 PM

SOUTHEAST, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on July 29 of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 40s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 87 lab confirmed positives, including one death.

White County has had a total of 54 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 42 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

