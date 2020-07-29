Cooler and Foggy Morning in Areas

Fog will be possible across the Heartland this morning. It may be dense in some areas that received rain. Temperatures cooler in the mid-60s north to mid-70s south. Mainly staying dry for the early morning, but the mid to late morning isolated rain/storms will start to develop. Scattered storms look to stay with us through today producing very heavy rain and lightning. High temps today will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.