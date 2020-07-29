City of Jackson, Mo. reminds businesses, contractors to renew business licenses

City of Jackson, Mo. reminds businesses, contractors to renew business licenses
Those that conduct any business within the city limits of Jackson are required to get a business or contractor license, unless specifically exempted by state statute. (Source: Pexels)
By Ashley Smith | July 29, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 3:52 PM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is reminding business owners and contractors that the filing deadline for the 2020-2021 license year was June 30, 2020.

Those that conduct any business within the city limits of Jackson are required to get a business or contractor license, unless specifically exempted by state statute.

If business owners and contractors that are unsure as to whether or not they need a business license, should contact the City Clerk’s office soon at 573-243-3568 or email license@jacksonmo.org.

For more information on contractor licensing requirements, please contact the Public Works Department by phone at 573-243-2300, or e-mail permits@jacksonmo.org.

For more information on merchant and other business licensing requirements, please contact the City Clerk’s office by phone at 573-243-3568, or e-mail license@jacksonmo.org.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.