City of Jackson, Mo. reminds businesses, contractors to renew business licenses

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is reminding business owners and contractors that the filing deadline for the 2020-2021 license year was June 30, 2020.
Those that conduct any business within the city limits of Jackson are required to get a business or contractor license, unless specifically exempted by state statute.
If business owners and contractors that are unsure as to whether or not they need a business license, should contact the City Clerk’s office soon at 573-243-3568 or email license@jacksonmo.org.
For more information on contractor licensing requirements, please contact the Public Works Department by phone at 573-243-2300, or e-mail permits@jacksonmo.org.
For more information on merchant and other business licensing requirements, please contact the City Clerk’s office by phone at 573-243-3568, or e-mail license@jacksonmo.org.
