Butler Co. man facing possession of child pornography and child molestation charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Williamsville man is facing possession of child pornography and child molestation charges.
On July 18, at approximately 8:31 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway W. in Poplar Bluff in reference to a child pornography investigation.
An officer made contact with the reporting party, Tina Downing.
During the conversation, Downing told the officer that in the afternoon hours of July 18, she discovered three thumb drives inside the garage of her residence in Williamsville.
She reviewed the thumb drives and discovered numerous nude photographs of her juvenile daughter. There was also a video which depicted the juvenile nude.
Downing told the officer that in the video she observed her husband, Jeffery Downing, set the recording device up just prior to their daughter entering the bathroom and removing her clothing.
The photos and videos were dated in 2017 when their daughter as 14.
Tina Downing told the officer she confronted Jeffery Downing after she discovered the thumb drives.
He admitted to her that he was responsible for capturing the photos and video.
Tina Downing also told the officer that she spoke with her daughter about the incident.
The juvenile informed her that Jeffery Downing had inappropriately touched her and penetrated her with his fingers numerous times.
The 16-year-old also reveled that Jeffery Downing had sexual contact with her recently at their residence.
Police reviewed the thumb drives and located 241 photos and one video of the juvenile female.
Jeffery Downing was arrested on July 19.
During a police interview Downing admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile since she was 14.
He is being held at the Butler County Jail.
A motion for a bond reduction was denied on July 27 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 20.
