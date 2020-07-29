Bi-County Health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 29, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 2:59 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 more COVID-19 cases on July 29.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Franklin

Females: One in their 20s

Males: Two in their 50s

Williamson

Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s

Males: Two teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and two in their 50s

To date, there have been a total of 289 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 112 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.

