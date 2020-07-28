Tracking lots of rain and t’storm chances the next several days

Tonight will be the driest period for the next several days. More scattered showers and thunderstorm expected on Wednesday. Heavy downpours with thunder and lightning are expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Temperatures will be way below average as we head towards the end of the week and through the weekend.