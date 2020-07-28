Thrift store sees increase in donations amid pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Adult and Teen Challenge thrift stores in Southeast Missouri are seeing a boost since the start of the Pandemic, according to Executive Director James Bolin.
“We’ve seen a major increase both in in-store donations and calls to come and pick up donations,” Bolin said. “We’ve had to add an extra truck that helps run our Cape, Jackson and Sikeston route.”
Bolin said he thinks he knows why.
“People had more time at home and they said hey we’re going to clean up. Well, we get the benefit of that cause they’re looking for a place to donate and so we have seen that increase as a result,” he said.
Melissa McLean runs a decluttering and cleaning service in Cape Girardeau. She said she’s seen a change in her business too.
“The thing that has changed has been the decluttering side, the organizing side. A lot of people are home more so they’re doing their own decluttering,” McLean said.
Even with that, McLean said customers are still calling.
“The cleaning side has been steady, very busy,” McLean said.
James Bolin said the money you spend at Teen Challenge goes right back into the community.
“It turns into helping us provide hope for people that come here looking for help with drug and alcohol addictions,” Bolin said.
