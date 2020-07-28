Sikeston Stampede Week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is just one week away as local businesses participate in a series on entertaining events to win free publicity.
Sikeston chamber Executive director Marcie Lawson says, during Stampede Week, businesses get to participate in a little friendly competition.
“So, on Tuesday night, for the first time we’re having a trivia night. That will be a lot of fun for all of our businesses. And then on Friday we’re going to do our store front decoration contest. We’ll judge everybody Friday afternoon”.
She says Saturday morning, there will be a rodeo parade and float contest which always helps to keep business owners excited.
“We’ve had over 30 businesses participate in the past each year. And everyone really has a lot of fun and enjoys it.”
It’s businesses throughout Sikeston like Bo’s jewelry and pawn located in the downtown area, that look forward to getting involved during stampede week.
Owner Terry Hurley says, each year she gets excited for the rodeo, and the amount of revenue it brings to the community.
“They come and they visit the stores. They may not always shop while they are here for the rodeo, but they remember us and they come back through the holidays.”
Her establishment has already prepared for the abundance of traffic.
“Well we’ve got sales throughout the store, and we try to make sales to meet everyone’s needs. So, we just want everyone to come and get excited.”
Lawson says, the winners will be announced on Facebook. “And then we will get in touch with our winners, so they can coordinate with the Jaycees and get all the publicity and everything that comes along with participation.”
The Sikeston Chamber of Commerce is still looking for businesses to participate in Stampede Week. For more information can be found at: https://www.sikeston.net/
