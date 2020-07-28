S7HD reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more recovered

By Jessica Ladd | July 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 7:56 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 on July 28.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Johnson County: One female 10s
  • Massac County: One male 50s
  • Pulaski County: One female 30s
  • Union County: One female 20s, one female 40s

S7HD reported two more recovered cases.

Currently, there are 284 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

To date, 491 COVID-19 cases have been reported by S7HD.

There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.

