S7HD reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more recovered

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 on July 28.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One female 10s
- Massac County: One male 50s
- Pulaski County: One female 30s
- Union County: One female 20s, one female 40s
S7HD reported two more recovered cases.
Currently, there are 284 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
To date, 491 COVID-19 cases have been reported by S7HD.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
