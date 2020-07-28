SEMO Food Bank getting ready for possible uptick in food insecurity

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States government dropping the $600 unemployment checks may have an effect with people needing food on the table soon.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church said ever since people started getting those unemployment checks, the need leveled from when COVID-19 first started affecting jobs in the area.
"It stands to reason then that if this benefit goes away, it's possible we could see another uptick in the number of people that need food assistance because of that," Church said.
Church said when the coronavirus hit and the need increased, they began to acquire more food immediately and are still stocking more items than usual.
"We're constantly watching those indicators like jobless rates, watching the number of people who are coming to mobiles and our regular food pantries to get food, so that we are prepared for that response," Church said. "We have increased tremendously the amount of food that we are storing in our warehouse right now because we don't know what's going to happen."
Church said in the last few months, they have distributed out more than a million pounds of food as compared to this time frame last year.
"That's why we're here," Church said. "To acquire the food that's needed to respond to this pandemic and to respond to the needs of the hungry even without a pandemic to make sure everyone is fed."
For more information if you need food assistance, go to www.semofoodbank.org.
