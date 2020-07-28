Scattered showers ending late today. More rain late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this afternoon. Drier air is moving into our northern counties and this drier air will sink into our central counties later this afternoon. Ahead of this front we are seeing scattered showers and storms. This activity will push into our southern counties. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80s.