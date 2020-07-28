Scattered showers ending late today. More rain late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this afternoon. Drier air is moving into our northern counties and this drier air will sink into our central counties later this afternoon. Ahead of this front we are seeing scattered showers and storms. This activity will push into our southern counties. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80s.
Wednesday will start off dry in many areas however, scattered showers and storms will redevelop tomorrow afternoon. Scattered storms will move through the area Tomorrow night through Thursday. Locally heavy rain will be likely with isolated areas of flooding possible.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60 and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
We will see a good chance of showers and storms through the weekend. Many areas will receive over three inches of rain between now and the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be below average through the middle of next week.
